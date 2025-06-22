cristopher-sanchez.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 14 (June 23-29), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Spencer Strider, Luis Castillo, Jameson TaillonChris Paddack and Frankie Montas.

All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Must-start, all formats
1
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
2
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
3
S. Schwellenbach SP ATL Spencer Schwellenbach SP ATL
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
4
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
TEX
Texas
5
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
6
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
7
K. Bubic SP KC Kris Bubic SP KC
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
8
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
TEX
Texas
9
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
SD
San Diego
Advisable in most cases
10
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
HOU
Houston
11
S. Smith SP CHW Shane Smith SP CHW
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
12
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
13
C. Patrick SP MIL Chad Patrick SP MIL
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
COL
Colorado
Better left for points leagues
14
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
MIA
Miami
15
J. Verlander SP SF Justin Verlander SP SF
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
No thanks
16
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
DET
Detroit
17
T. Bradley SP TB Taj Bradley SP TB
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
18
B. Brown SP CHC Ben Brown SP CHC
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
HOU
Houston
19
C. Paddack SP MIN Chris Paddack SP MIN
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
DET
Detroit
20
L. Severino SP ATH Luis Severino SP ATH
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
21
P. Corbin SP TEX Patrick Corbin SP TEX
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
22
L. Allen SP CLE Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
23
M. Parker SP WAS Mitchell Parker SP WAS
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
24
W. Buehler SP BOS Walker Buehler SP BOS
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
25
P. Blackburn SP NYM Paul Blackburn SP NYM
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
26
S. Kolek SP SD Stephen Kolek SP SD
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
27
J. Kochanowicz SP LAA Jack Kochanowicz SP LAA
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
WAS
Washington
28
E. Lauer RP TOR Eric Lauer RP TOR
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
BOS
Boston
29
T. Rogers SP BAL Trevor Rogers SP BAL
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
30
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
31
F. Montas RP NYM Frankie Montas RP NYM
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
32
C. Quantrill SP MIA Cal Quantrill SP MIA
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
ARI
Arizona