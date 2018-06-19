2018 Outlook: Cairo Santos

2018 fantasy player outlook for Cairo Santos, K, Jets

After finishing last season on injured reserve, Cairo Santos will begin this year kicking for the Jets. Through four years Santos has made 84.1 percent of his field goals and 96.2 percent of his extra points. Those are pretty nice percentages, but the likelihood of him getting a bunch of field goal chances with the Jets isn't very high. You won't see Santos drafted in many leagues, if any at all.

