Alshon Jeffery is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can land a prominent role with a new team this season. He's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. Most likely, Jeffery will have to prove himself on a new roster, and the 31-year-old looked like his best days were behind him last season when he struggled with injuries and poor play. He's played a combined 17 games the past two seasons, and he might never regain his previous form when he averaged 14.2 PPR points per game as recently as 2018. In the right scenario, Jeffery could be a late-round flier in deeper leagues, but his most likely outcome is he will need to prove himself first and then become a waiver-wire addition during the season.