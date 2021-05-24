Bryce Love is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can get his NFL career on track with a new team. The Washington Football Team waived Love in April, and hopefully he can prove to be healthy enough to get a chance to play in 2021. Love was a Heisman runner-up for Stanford in 2017, but he's struggled to stay healthy ever since tearing an ACL toward the end of his senior season (December 2018). Washington took a shot on the young RB in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but Love still hasn't played in an NFL game. He spent the final three months of last season on injured reserve.