You might be able to land Claypool as a low-risk bench option in Fantasy drafts, which is stunning considering how excited many folks were to draft him in 2021. A total bust as a second-year wideout, Claypool said this offseason he expects to line up more all over the field in an attempt to create mismatches. That should mean more time in the slot, where he had a much better catch rate (80%) and more yards after catch per reception (6.17) than when out wide (52%, 4.45). If the Steelers offense sticks with lots of short passes, and if Claypool plays inside more often, he could see a sizable uptick in catches per game (he had 3.9 in 2021) and ultimately rebound into a decent Fantasy starter. Keep this name in mind when you get to Round 10.