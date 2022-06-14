After seeing next-to-no production on offense for the Bucs for almost three seasons, Grayson drew three starts at the end of the regular season and delivered two solid games, gaining 81 yards in back-to-back games and scoring a touchdown. He could get the opportunity for playing time early in the year with Chris Godwin recovering from an ACL tear, but Grayson also has to battle other options like a healthy Scott Miller and offseason acquisition Russell Gage for looks, putting him off the Fantasy radar to begin the year.