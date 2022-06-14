Coleman stayed with the Jets this season, and he'll be the No. 3 running back at best behind Breece Hall and Michael Carter. If Coleman stays in that role -- Ty Johnson might also be ahead of Coleman on the depth chart -- then he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2021, Coleman was the No. 2 running back for the Jets behind Carter, and Coleman had three games with double digits in carries. In those games, Coleman averaged just 7.2 PPR points per game. He failed to score a touchdown and had just 11 catches on 16 targets. At 29, Coleman's best days are likely behind him, and we don't expect him to have much Fantasy value if Hall and Carter are healthy this year.