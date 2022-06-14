CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported this offseason that not only had Etienne recouped his speed from before last August's injury, but also that he was heavily involved in the Jaguars' passing game. That's not a surprise: Etienne was one of college football's most slippery players with instant acceleration, and also one of Trevor Lawrence's most trusted targets when the two played together at Clemson (85 receptions from 2019-20). New Jaguars coach Doug Pederson doesn't have the track record of consistently featuring his running back in the passing game, but he did lead the NFL in plays per game (67.0) during his five-year run in Philly. That's good for everyone in Jacksonville's offense. Tack on question marks in the Jaguars' run game beyond Etienne, and there's incredible upside for the second-year speedster. Someone in every draft will take a chance on him in PPR formats before the end of Round 5 -- if not, then there's undeniable value there. It's a little different in non-PPR where his catches won't count, but he still is worth a selection as soon as Round 6.