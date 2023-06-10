If you only saw Parker's final game in 2022, you might have thought he had a quality season in his first year in New England. In Week 18 at Buffalo, Parker caught six passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. But that game was the exception and not the rule. Parker only scored one other touchdown in 2022 and had just five games with at least 10 PPR points while also missing four games due to injury. He turned 30 this offseason, and the Patriots added JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki to compete for targets. Tyquan Thornton could also see a bigger role, and Parker doesn't have much upside in this run-first offense led by Mac Jones. In deeper leagues, you can draft Parker with a late-round pick, but most likely he'll be a waiver addition if he starts the season playing well.