DuBose will try to make the Packers roster after getting taken with a seventh-round pick. The UNC-Charlotte wideout runs good routes for his 6-foot-2, 201-pound frame and has potential to be a contested catch champ, but he's not fast and did tend to body-catch some targets last year. You might find him interesting only in the deepest of Dynasty leagues until he lands an opportunity in the Green Bay offense.