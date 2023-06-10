Ryan led the Colts to a 3-2-1 start in 2022 with wins over the Chiefs and Jaguars but then suffered a separated shoulder in Week 7 and became part of the musical chairs at both quarterback and offensive play-caller for the franchise over the second half of the season. He finished the year completing more than two-thirds of his passes for the second straight season, but the Colts hit the reset button at the QB position by taking Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 2016 NFL MVP has joined CBS Sports as an NFL analyst for the 2023 season.