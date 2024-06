The Colts DST scored the 11th-most Fantasy points per game in large part due to their five combined defensive and special teams touchdowns. The defensive scheme puts the players in a position to create turnovers but there will be regression coming on the touchdown front. With the majority of the team's offseason investments spent to improve the offense around Anthony Richardson, you might want to pass on the Colts and opt for a higher-upside DST in that fringe DST1/2 range at the end of drafts.