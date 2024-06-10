Conner has averaged at least 15 PPR points per game in each of his three seasons with the Cardinals. Don't assume a fourth will come easy. While Conner remained highly effective as Arizona's lead back last season, he did lose out on most third downs to two other runners. In April, the Redbirds took Trey Benson in the NFL Draft, adding a younger power back with similar skills to Conner to their RB room. And you can't forget about Conner being an eighth-year veteran at age 29 who has missed at least three games in five of his past six seasons. When he's on the field, he's generally been very good, which is why Fantasy managers won't mind settling for Conner as soon as Round 6, but not before since he has some considerable concerns. It's also not a bad idea to target Benson in Round 8, even if Conner isn't already on your roster.