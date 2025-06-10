Thomas was a star rookie in 2024, and he will look to build off that performance this season. He's worth drafting as a top-10 Fantasy receiver in all leagues as early as Round 1, and it would be a surprise if he's not a top-15 overall pick. Last year, Thomas was a star with 87 catches, 1,282 yards, and 10 touchdowns on 133 targets, and he averaged 16.7 PPR points per game. He closed the season on a tear with at least 17.3 PPR points in five of his final six games, including three outings with at least 23.9 PPR points over that span. During that six-game stretch, Thomas had at least 10 targets and 76 yards in each game while averaging 7.5 receptions for 99.8 yards and 0.83 touchdowns. We hope he will pick up where last season ended, but there are some changes to note. Thomas did that damage in those six games without Trevor Lawrence (shoulder), who is healthy now. Liam Coen is now the head coach in Jacksonville, but that should be a plus for Thomas. And the Jaguars lost Evan Engram and Christian Kirk, but they added a star rookie in Travis Hunter and another receiver in Dyami Brown. Given what Thomas did in his rookie campaign, he has the potential to be a Fantasy star in 2025 -- and for many years to come. He has top-five upside, and you should be excited to draft Thomas toward the end of Round 1 or the beginning of Round 2 in all leagues.