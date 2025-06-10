The Giants signed Singletary to a two-year contract as Saquon Barkley signed with their rivals in free agency and it didn't take long for him to lose grip of the New York backfield. It wasn't on Singletary, who produced fine, but talented rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. seized the opportunity and became the lead back in 2024. Singletary finished with just 6.2 Fantasy points per game (PPR) -- the 50th-most at the RB position. The Giants have since drafted Cam Skattebo. While Singletary will likely have a role in 2025, it will most likely be scaled back. Singletary is better left on the waiver wire as the third option on an offense that finished near dead last in 2024.