The Dolphins DST begins the season with the Colts and Patriots in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively. That makes this unit a decent streaming option to start the year, but it has a lot to prove before Fantasy managers should consider this DST trustworthy. The Dolphins could have a good pass rush, but the secondary looks suspect. Considering the Dolphins DST was one of the worst in Fantasy in 2024, we want to see it before we believe it. Draft at your own risk.