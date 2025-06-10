Sampson was only 19 years old when the 2024 season began and proceeded to crush the SEC to the tune of 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground. Sampson then surprisingly fell in the NFL Draft, and the Cleveland Browns surprisingly used a second selection on the RB position after already securing the talents of Quinshon Judkins with the 36th overall pick. Sampson's combination of speed, burst, and vision paired with excellent tempo and footwork allows him to navigate traffic and take what the offensive line creates for him. Those traits all are redundancies shared with Judkins, unfortunately. Without a clear stylistic fit within Kevin Stefanski's offense, Sampson appears positioned for the type of role that Pierre Strong has recently occupied. It would likely require an injury to Judkins for Sampson to have any Fantasy relevancy, and even then, he may be limited by the low-scoring offensive environment in Cleveland. Sampson is a fine dart throw in the Rounds 13-14 range because he offers more upside than most bench stashes.