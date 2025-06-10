Backing up raw production with great peripherals against the highest level of collegiate competition is noteworthy, as is an early breakout. Hunter's profile offers a lot to like. Sean McVay liked that profile, as he was a driving force in the Rams trading up to make the selection. Many film analysts can be cited as noticing Hunter's "stiff hips," and overall, his game does lack some creativity and fluidity that many top NFL backs display. He makes up for it with power and burst. The question will be how effectively he will be able to win in that way against the best of the best. Even if Hunter never becomes one of the league's premier backs, he offers a clear stylistic complement to Kyren Williams in a Rams backfield in need of an explosive play threat. He's a high-upside RB stash for the final rounds of your drafts.