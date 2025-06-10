Can you believe Jaylen Waddle was not a top-50 wide receiver on a per-game basis last season? He is now a mid-round pick that doesn't seem to have elite upside as the Dolphins feature Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, and Jonnu Smith in the passing game. Draft Waddle as your third or fourth wide receiver and hope he can regain his 2022 form. When Waddle broke out as WR8 in 2022, he led all wide receivers in yards per catch and yards per target. He hasn't been able to reach those efficiency levels in two years since, and his target per route run rate declined sharply to a lousy 17.4% in 2024. Remember, the Dolphins didn't have Achane or Smith in 2022. Things have changed and Waddle at times felt like the odd man out in 2024. The good news is he is still an electric talent who has been a top-24 wide receiver per game in three of his first four NFL seasons. All it will take is either more targets or more big plays downfield for Waddle to outperform his ADP. He's worth the risk with a mid-round pick.