Johnson accounted for 58% of Iowa's offensive touchdowns in 2024. That is the highest rate of any RB drafted Round 3 or higher over the past 10 years. Opposing defenses knew exactly what was coming, Johnson was inevitable. He accounted for 40% of Iowa's offensive yards, second behind only Ashton Jeanty (42%). He did not run a fast 40 time, but Johnson repeatedly broke off explosive plays against Big 10 defenses. The explosive aspect of Pittsburgh's run game has been sorely lacking. Passing downs likely belong to Jaylen Warren, but Johnson might make some serious noise as the offensive engine on early downs in a perfect stylistic fit as part of Arthur Smith's outside zone rushing attack. Najee Harris saw no fewer than 250 rush attempts in four seasons as Pittsburgh's lead back, and Johnson could absorb most or all of his work and expand on the previously lacking efficiency. Johnson is worth targeting at the beginning of Round 6 and higher in non-PPR formats.