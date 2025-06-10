The composite collegiate data profile is underwhelming, but adjusting for offensive ecosystem suggests that Williams could have put up significantly better production with improved QB play. Turning on the film and watching Williams route-up opposing DBs would strongly suggest similarly. Williams has a deadly release package vs. press coverage and can win on a variety of routes. He then has the speed to run away from defenders and to balls thrown with anticipation, but he rarely saw such a thing at the CFB level. Williams also fights for extra yards. For his career, Williams accounted for 34% of his team's receiving yards when on the field -- an identical rate to Travis Hunter, and just above Tetairoa McMillan (33%). Drake Maye might not always make the safest decisions, but he absolutely can throw with anticipation, accuracy and touch. This could be a dream pairing for Williams. Betting on Round 3 rookie receivers to become Fantasy-relevant is usually a losing proposition, but Williams might be an outlier. He's worth targeting in the final rounds of your drafts as a high-upside bench stash.