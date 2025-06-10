Jackson was the No. 1 QB in Fantasy last year and arguably should have won his third MVP. Heading into 2025 we view him as one of a trio of QBs who are worthy to be selected as the first QB off the board, as early as No. 1 overall in Superflex and Round 3 in one-QB leagues. Expect his passing totals to regress in 2025 as he is coming off a season when he averaged 8.8 yards per pass attempt, a full yard better than his career average, and an 8.6% touchdown rate, more than two points higher than his career rate. But he was three Fantasy points per game better than any other QB last year, so he could regress and still be QB1 overall. Traditionally, Jackson is worth more in leagues that reward four points per pass touchdown, but that wasn't the case last year when he led the NFL in passing touchdowns.