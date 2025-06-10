2025 Outlook: Noah Gray
2025 fantasy player outlook for Noah Gray, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
By CBS Sports Staff
Gray might have moments where he looks like a Fantasy option, much like he had sparingly last year, but no one's drafting him in hopes of that happening. His most realistic pathway to Fantasy relevance would involve Travis Kelce missing time -- a possibility given Kelce's age, but not something anyone could bank on. Gray will live on waivers until such an opportunity pops up.