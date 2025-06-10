If you draft Higgins, you are just hoping he stays healthy. He has missed 12 games over the last four seasons, but that is only part of the story as he has either left early or partially participated in several others. But when he's been healthy, he's mostly been a borderline WR1 for Fantasy purposes. His 9.2% TD rate from last year certainly signals regression but when you are catching passes from Joe Burrow and the defense has to account for Ja'Marr Chase, a high touchdown rate isn't exactly shocking. You should view Higgins as a borderline WR1 that you may need to replace for a few weeks in the middle of the season. That makes him worth a pick late in Round 2, and you should throw a party if you find him in Round 3.