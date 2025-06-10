The Texans DST should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy option coming into the season, and the Texans DST is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Houston has an elite pass rush with Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry, and the secondary is also solid with Derek Stingley Jr. and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. E.J. Speed was an excellent addition to the linebacker corps, which also features Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o. In 2024, Houston had 46 sacks, 14 interceptions and 10 fumbles, and the Texans DST should once again be a quality Fantasy option this year.