2026 Outlook: A.J. Brown

Brown, who was traded to the Patriots in June, has averaged at least 14.1 PPR points for four straight seasons, but before 2025, that number was 16.7 over three seasons. Even if 2026 expectations are closer to 14.1 per game than 16.7, he'll still get drafted as a borderline top-12 Fantasy receiver in Round 3. Brown will have a shot to regain his form in his age-29 season as the No. 1 option on a Patriots offense that saw an older Stefon Diggs catch 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four TDs in 2025. Bank on Brown as a slam-dunk starter with WR1 upside.

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