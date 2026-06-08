2026 Outlook: Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas was one of the biggest busts in Fantasy in 2025, and while we are expecting a bounceback, a crowded receiver room in Jacksonville could limit the size of that rebound. He is best viewed as a boom/bust WR3 that you can start considering drafting in Round 7. Thomas was banged up for most of 2025 and saw his aDOT balloon to 14.5. His drop rate almost doubled, and his red zone target rate collapsed. It was a perfect storm for his struggles, but he is still just 23, and there is plenty of reason to hope he looks like a first-round pick again in 2026. The most counterargument is that Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter could all cut into his target share. Because of Thomas' youth and the upside we have seen, he is still a top-24 wide receiver in Dynasty and a solid buy-low candidate.

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