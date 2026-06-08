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2026 Outlook: Cairo Santos

2026 fantasy player outlook for Cairo Santos, K, Chicago Bears

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Santos finished the 2025 season as a reliable Fantasy kicker, averaging approximately 7.6 fantasy points per game while converting 25 of 30 field-goal attempts and all 39 extra-point attempts in 15 games. Heading into 2026, Santos projects as a high-end streaming kicker because he is likely to be playing on one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses.

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