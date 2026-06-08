2026 Outlook: Chiefs

The Chiefs defense is still led by Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill, but Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson are gone. Several rookies could step up this season after Kansas City added cornerback Mansoor Delane and defensive lineman Peter Woods in the first round of the NFL Draft. Edge rusher R Mason Thomas was also selected in Round 2, and cornerback Jadon Canady was added in Round 4. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will have plenty of new guys to use, and we like the Chiefs DST as a sleeper this season. You can draft the Chiefs DST with a late-round pick in all leagues.

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