2026 Outlook: Javonte Williams

Williams still finds himself as the Cowboys' lead running back in 2026, providing the chance for him to return quality No. 2 RB value in Fantasy. Expect him to go in Round 4, maybe the end of Round 3 in non-PPR leagues. Williams averaged 18.6 PPR points per game in his first nine games thanks to nine touchdowns, but fell back to 11.8 in his last eight games because he scored just four times. His touches remained constant throughout the year, and the Cowboys did nothing to change their RB group this offseason except give Williams a new contract. The 26-year-old should be a solid option again.

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