2026 Outlook: Jayden Higgins

Higgins is one of several late-round receivers who could have breakout potential in 2026. As a part-time player in 2025, Higgins was second on the Texans in end zone targets and tied Nico Collins for the team lead with six receiving touchdowns. This is a skill he showed in college as well, leading Iowa State with nine receiving touchdowns in 2024. Still, Higgins is a better Dynasty stash than a redraft pick, because he'll once again be fighting to be on the field for more than 60% of the snaps. Higgins will battle fellow second-year receiver Jaylin Noel, veteran Xavier Hutchinson, and potentially Tank Dell for snaps. He needs to win that battle convincingly to be a reliable Fantasy contributor on a Texans team that does not project to throw a lot of passes. Stash him in Dynasty, but unless he generates significant training camp buzz, he shouldn't be drafted before the final rounds in redraft.

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