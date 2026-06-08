2026 Outlook: Kyler Murray

Murray gets a fresh start with the Vikings this season, and he will compete with J.J. McCarthy for the starting job. We expect Murray to be under center in Minnesota for Week 1, and he is worth drafting as a high-end Fantasy backup in all one-quarterback leagues with a late-round pick. He is a mid-round selection in multiple-QB leagues. Murray now has the best receiving corps of his career with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings and T.J. Hockenson, and Murray should benefit from being coached by Kevin O'Connell. Of course, Murray has to improve his play, especially after he averaged a career-low 17.9 Fantasy points in five games in 2025 with the Cardinals. Prior to that, Murray had averaged at least 20 Fantasy points in each of the first six seasons of his career, and he could easily return to that level of production with the Vikings. Murray is always a threat to use his legs, which is a boost to his Fantasy value. And his passing stats should improve in Minnesota, which is why we love his upside, especially at a cheap cost this season with a late-round pick in one-quarterback leagues.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation