2026 Outlook: Luther Burden

Burden enters 2026 as one of Fantasy's most polarizing receivers. The upside case for Burden is simple. After finishing 2025 red hot, Burden was already being talked up by head coach Ben Johnson during OTAs (given Johnson's history of reserving coach-speak, this is a big deal). He may emerge in the coveted slot role that Amon-Ra St. Brown made famous in this scheme. The downside for Burden is that he could fall behind in targets to Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland. Fantasy managers will have to decide if they want to pay a WR2 price for the upside of finding the next breakout. He will be one of the most popular breakout picks in 2026, and you should reach at least one round above ADP to secure him in drafts if you buy into the hype.

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