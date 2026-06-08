2026 Outlook: Mac Jones

Jones will again be the No. 2 quarterback in San Francisco this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Jones is not worth drafting in any leagues. In 2025, Jones went 5-3 as a starter while Brock Purdy was out due to injury, and Jones scored at least 19.8 Fantasy points in five of those outings. He was a solid waiver-wire addition, but we hope Purdy is healthy all season in 2026. That said, Fantasy managers know Jones could be a low-end starter in one-quarterback leagues and a must-start option in multiple-QB leagues if Purdy were to miss any time again this year.

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