2026 Outlook: Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter should be a bench receiver in Fantasy, but he's worth a dart throw based on upside alone. In seven games last year, Hunter played 66.7% of the team's offensive plays and 35.9% of the defensive plays. The Jaguars have indicated that he will play more on defense without exactly committing to how that will impact his offensive participation. Considering the presence of Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas, and Parker Washington, Hunter may become an afterthought on offense. That being said, it is hard to completely ignore Hunter after he had eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in his last NFL game. He has the talent to be a top-24 wide receiver in Fantasy, but we have no idea if he will get to play enough on that side of the ball to prove it. Hunter's Dynasty value has cratered this offseason, but we are holding him in that format with the hope that playing time doesn't collapse on the offensive side.

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