Now is the time you should be doing mock drafts. Do as many as you can between now and your real draft. It's the best way to prepare, and you can do all kinds of mock drafts on CBS Sports right here. I love doing mock drafts. If I could, I would do a mock draft every day from the time the Super Bowl ended until kickoff of the following season. I'm a junkie, I admit it. I'm addicted to drafting. My boss thinks it's work to put together these mock drafts, but I have him fooled. This is fun.
The reason to do mock drafts is to learn how you want your real draft to go. You get to practice different strategies -- Zero RB, waiting on a quarterback, double tight ends, multiple kickers (kidding), etc. -- and see what you want to do on your Draft Day.
In this 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft featuring members of our CBS Sports staff, I tried a different strategy from recent drafts. Instead of leaning on running backs early, I went with a wide receiver and a quarterback with two of my first four picks.
Picking from No. 11 overall, I drafted Austin Ekeler and Davante Adams to start my team. I'm excited for Ekeler once again this season, and Adams is falling a little bit with the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers. If Rodgers is guaranteed to stay in Green Bay for this season then Adams is likey a top-10 overall selection. Since he could be traded, you might see Adams slip into Round 2, as he did here.
I drafted Chris Carson in Round 3 and then took the first quarterback off the board in Patrick Mahomes in Round 4. Now, we know quarterbacks fall further in industry drafts compared to most of your leagues because we take waiting on the position to an extreme. I usually draft the tenth quarterback or so compared to the first, but I wanted to build my team in a different way.
If I didn't draft Mahomes, I probably would have selected a third running back (Travis Etienne or David Montgomery) or my second receiver (Amari Cooper or Robert Woods). But I wanted the biggest difference maker on the board in Mahomes, and it's always good to draft those kind of players when available.
I like the way my team came together with Chase Edmonds, Zach Moss, Devin Singletary and Joshua Kelley rounding out my backfield behind Ekeler and Carson. Hopefully, one of Moss or Singletary becomes a featured option in Buffalo's backfield (I like Moss the best), and Edmonds has star potential if he can hold off James Conner for the lead role in Arizona.
My receiving corps along with Adams: Courtland Sutton, Curtis Samuel, Mecole Hardman, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Cole Beasley. Sutton should be a steal in Round 6 if he's 100 percent healthy coming off last year's knee injury, especially if the Broncos somehow make a trade for Rodgers. And I love the potential of Hardman as the third receiver in Kansas City and St. Brown as the potential No. 1 receiver in Detroit.
My lone regret is waiting on a tight end, and I went with Zach Ertz in Round 15. We'll see where he ends up playing this season after the Eagles eventually trade or cut him, and hopefully, he lands in a favorable destination (maybe Jacksonville). I also could have selected Cole Kmet, Rob Gronkowski, Tyler Higbee or Blake Jarwin, and all of those tight ends are available on waivers.
You should examine all of the teams in this mock draft, but take a look at Chris Towers' roster since he took a Zero RB approach. Towers started his team from No. 9 overall with Travis Kelce, Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, Woods, Tyler Lockett and Lamar Jackson before selecting his first running back in Round 7.
His backfield is obviously questionable with Melvin Gordon, Kenyan Drake, Darrell Henderson, Gus Edwards, Sony Michel and Chuba Hubbard, but Towers only needs two of those guys to be successful for this team to be great. And he has Michael Gallup and Rondale Moore also on his bench.
There are many ways to build your Fantasy roster. And doing multiple mock drafts allows you to practice different ways to construct your team before your real draft happens later this summer.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
2. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
3. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
4. Jacobs Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
7. Dan Schneier, Fantasy Editor
8. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host
9. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
12. Scott Engel, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|R.J. White
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|Adam Aizer
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Jacob Gibbs
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|5
|Heath Cummings
|A. Jones RB GB
|6
|Meron Berkson
|D. Henry RB TEN
|7
|Dan Schneier
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|8
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Taylor RB IND
|9
|Chris Towers
|T. Kelce TE KC
|10
|Dave Richard
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|11
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|12
|Scott Engel
|C. Akers RB LAR
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Scott Engel
|T. Hill WR KC
|14
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Adams WR GB
|15
|Dave Richard
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|16
|Chris Towers
|M. Thomas WR NO
|17
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Brown WR TEN
|18
|Dan Schneier
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|19
|Meron Berkson
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|20
|Heath Cummings
|D. Swift RB DET
|21
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|22
|Adam Aizer
|N. Harris RB PIT
|23
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|24
|R.J. White
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|R.J. White
|D. Waller TE LV
|26
|Andrew Baumhor
|G. Kittle TE SF
|27
|Adam Aizer
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|28
|Jacob Gibbs
|K. Allen WR LAC
|29
|Heath Cummings
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|30
|Meron Berkson
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|31
|Dan Schneier
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|32
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|33
|Chris Towers
|J. Jones WR ATL
|34
|Dave Richard
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|35
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Carson RB SEA
|36
|Scott Engel
|M. Evans WR TB
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Scott Engel
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|38
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|39
|Dave Richard
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|40
|Chris Towers
|R. Woods WR LAR
|41
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|42
|Dan Schneier
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|43
|Meron Berkson
|C. Godwin WR TB
|44
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|45
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Moore WR CAR
|46
|Adam Aizer
|J. Chase WR CIN
|47
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|48
|R.J. White
|M. Gaskin RB MIA
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|R.J. White
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|50
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Davis RB ATL
|51
|Adam Aizer
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|52
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|53
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|54
|Meron Berkson
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|55
|Dan Schneier
|J. Williams RB DEN
|56
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|57
|Chris Towers
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|58
|Dave Richard
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|59
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|60
|Scott Engel
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Scott Engel
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|62
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|63
|Dave Richard
|J. Allen QB BUF
|64
|Chris Towers
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|65
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Murray QB ARI
|66
|Dan Schneier
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|67
|Meron Berkson
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|68
|Heath Cummings
|D. Chark WR JAC
|69
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Mostert RB SF
|70
|Adam Aizer
|J. Conner RB ARI
|71
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Smith WR PHI
|72
|R.J. White
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|R.J. White
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|74
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|75
|Adam Aizer
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|76
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|77
|Heath Cummings
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|78
|Meron Berkson
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|79
|Dan Schneier
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|80
|Frank Stampfl
|W. Fuller WR MIA
|81
|Chris Towers
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|82
|Dave Richard
|L. Fournette RB TB
|83
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|84
|Scott Engel
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Scott Engel
|D. Samuel WR SF
|86
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|87
|Dave Richard
|M. Brown WR BAL
|88
|Chris Towers
|K. Drake RB LV
|89
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|90
|Dan Schneier
|J. Landry WR CLE
|91
|Meron Berkson
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|92
|Heath Cummings
|A. Brown WR TB
|93
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|94
|Adam Aizer
|D. Harris RB NE
|95
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|96
|R.J. White
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|R.J. White
|C. Davis WR NYJ
|98
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|99
|Adam Aizer
|J. Brown WR LV
|100
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|101
|Heath Cummings
|T. Hilton WR IND
|102
|Meron Berkson
|N. Fant TE DEN
|103
|Dan Schneier
|T. Sermon RB SF
|104
|Frank Stampfl
|I. Smith TE MIN
|105
|Chris Towers
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|106
|Dave Richard
|M. Pittman WR IND
|107
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|108
|Scott Engel
|D. Parker WR MIA
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Scott Engel
|R. Jones RB TB
|110
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Hardman WR KC
|111
|Dave Richard
|R. Tonyan TE GB
|112
|Chris Towers
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|113
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Jones WR JAC
|114
|Dan Schneier
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|115
|Meron Berkson
|J. Williams RB DET
|116
|Heath Cummings
|J. White RB NE
|117
|Jacob Gibbs
|L. Murray RB NO
|118
|Adam Aizer
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|119
|Andrew Baumhor
|N. Hines RB IND
|120
|R.J. White
|A. Dillon RB GB
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|R.J. White
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|122
|Andrew Baumhor
|G. Bernard RB TB
|123
|Adam Aizer
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|124
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|125
|Heath Cummings
|T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
|126
|Meron Berkson
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|127
|Dan Schneier
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|128
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Wilson RB SF
|129
|Chris Towers
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|130
|Dave Richard
|M. Williams WR LAC
|131
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|132
|Scott Engel
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Scott Engel
|J. Reynolds WR TEN
|134
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|135
|Dave Richard
|J. Smith TE NE
|136
|Chris Towers
|R. Moore WR ARI
|137
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|138
|Dan Schneier
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|139
|Meron Berkson
|T. Coleman RB NYJ
|140
|Heath Cummings
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|141
|Jacob Gibbs
|P. Campbell WR IND
|142
|Adam Aizer
|A. Rodgers WR GB
|143
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Watson QB HOU
|144
|R.J. White
|R. Penny RB SEA
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|R.J. White
|M. Brown RB MIA
|146
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|147
|Adam Aizer
|T. Brady QB TB
|148
|Jacob Gibbs
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|149
|Heath Cummings
|D. Evans RB TEN
|150
|Meron Berkson
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|151
|Dan Schneier
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|152
|Frank Stampfl
|G. Davis WR BUF
|153
|Chris Towers
|S. Michel RB NE
|154
|Dave Richard
|Rams DST LAR
|155
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Football Team DST WAS
|156
|Scott Engel
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Scott Engel
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|158
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|159
|Dave Richard
|S. Perine RB CIN
|160
|Chris Towers
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|161
|Frank Stampfl
|H. Henry TE NE
|162
|Dan Schneier
|T. Hill QB NO
|163
|Meron Berkson
|N. Agholor WR NE
|164
|Heath Cummings
|T. Smith WR NO
|165
|Jacob Gibbs
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|166
|Adam Aizer
|E. Engram TE NYG
|167
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Mack RB IND
|168
|R.J. White
|Ravens DST BAL
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|R.J. White
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|170
|Andrew Baumhor
|49ers DST SF
|171
|Adam Aizer
|Buccaneers DST TB
|172
|Jacob Gibbs
|Chiefs DST KC
|173
|Heath Cummings
|Broncos DST DEN
|174
|Meron Berkson
|Steelers DST PIT
|175
|Dan Schneier
|Patriots DST NE
|176
|Frank Stampfl
|Dolphins DST MIA
|177
|Chris Towers
|Colts DST IND
|178
|Dave Richard
|A. Trautman TE NO
|179
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|180
|Scott Engel
|Seahawks DST SEA
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|3
|25
|D. Waller TE LV
|4
|48
|M. Gaskin RB MIA
|5
|49
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|6
|72
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|7
|73
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|8
|96
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|9
|97
|C. Davis WR NYJ
|10
|120
|A. Dillon RB GB
|11
|121
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|12
|144
|R. Penny RB SEA
|13
|145
|M. Brown RB MIA
|14
|168
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|169
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|23
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|3
|26
|G. Kittle TE SF
|4
|47
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|50
|M. Davis RB ATL
|6
|71
|D. Smith WR PHI
|7
|74
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|8
|95
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|9
|98
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|10
|119
|N. Hines RB IND
|11
|122
|G. Bernard RB TB
|12
|143
|D. Watson QB HOU
|13
|146
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|14
|167
|M. Mack RB IND
|15
|170
|49ers DST SF
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|22
|N. Harris RB PIT
|3
|27
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|4
|46
|J. Chase WR CIN
|5
|51
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|6
|70
|J. Conner RB ARI
|7
|75
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|8
|94
|D. Harris RB NE
|9
|99
|J. Brown WR LV
|10
|118
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|11
|123
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|12
|142
|A. Rodgers WR GB
|13
|147
|T. Brady QB TB
|14
|166
|E. Engram TE NYG
|15
|171
|Buccaneers DST TB
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|21
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|3
|28
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|45
|D. Moore WR CAR
|5
|52
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|6
|69
|R. Mostert RB SF
|7
|76
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|8
|93
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|9
|100
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|10
|117
|L. Murray RB NO
|11
|124
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|12
|141
|P. Campbell WR IND
|13
|148
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|14
|165
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|15
|172
|Chiefs DST KC
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Jones RB GB
|2
|20
|D. Swift RB DET
|3
|29
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|4
|44
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|5
|53
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|6
|68
|D. Chark WR JAC
|7
|77
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|8
|92
|A. Brown WR TB
|9
|101
|T. Hilton WR IND
|10
|116
|J. White RB NE
|11
|125
|T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
|12
|140
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|13
|149
|D. Evans RB TEN
|14
|164
|T. Smith WR NO
|15
|173
|Broncos DST DEN
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|19
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|3
|30
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|4
|43
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|54
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|6
|67
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|7
|78
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|8
|91
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|9
|102
|N. Fant TE DEN
|10
|115
|J. Williams RB DET
|11
|126
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|12
|139
|T. Coleman RB NYJ
|13
|150
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|14
|163
|N. Agholor WR NE
|15
|174
|Steelers DST PIT
|Dan Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|18
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|3
|31
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|4
|42
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|5
|55
|J. Williams RB DEN
|6
|66
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|7
|79
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|8
|90
|J. Landry WR CLE
|9
|103
|T. Sermon RB SF
|10
|114
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|11
|127
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|12
|138
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|13
|151
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|14
|162
|T. Hill QB NO
|15
|175
|Patriots DST NE
|Frank Stampfl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|17
|A. Brown WR TEN
|3
|32
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|4
|41
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|56
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|6
|65
|K. Murray QB ARI
|7
|80
|W. Fuller WR MIA
|8
|89
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|9
|104
|I. Smith TE MIN
|10
|113
|M. Jones WR JAC
|11
|128
|J. Wilson RB SF
|12
|137
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|13
|152
|G. Davis WR BUF
|14
|161
|H. Henry TE NE
|15
|176
|Dolphins DST MIA
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|16
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|33
|J. Jones WR ATL
|4
|40
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|57
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|64
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|7
|81
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|8
|88
|K. Drake RB LV
|9
|105
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|10
|112
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|11
|129
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|12
|136
|R. Moore WR ARI
|13
|153
|S. Michel RB NE
|14
|160
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|15
|177
|Colts DST IND
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|2
|15
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|34
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|4
|39
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|5
|58
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|6
|63
|J. Allen QB BUF
|7
|82
|L. Fournette RB TB
|8
|87
|M. Brown WR BAL
|9
|106
|M. Pittman WR IND
|10
|111
|R. Tonyan TE GB
|11
|130
|M. Williams WR LAC
|12
|135
|J. Smith TE NE
|13
|154
|Rams DST LAR
|14
|159
|S. Perine RB CIN
|15
|178
|A. Trautman TE NO
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|14
|D. Adams WR GB
|3
|35
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|38
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|5
|59
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|6
|62
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|7
|83
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|8
|86
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|9
|107
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|10
|110
|M. Hardman WR KC
|11
|131
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|12
|134
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|13
|155
|Football Team DST WAS
|14
|158
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|15
|179
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|Scott Engel
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|C. Akers RB LAR
|2
|13
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|36
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|37
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|5
|60
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|6
|61
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|7
|84
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|8
|85
|D. Samuel WR SF
|9
|108
|D. Parker WR MIA
|10
|109
|R. Jones RB TB
|11
|132
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|12
|133
|J. Reynolds WR TEN
|13
|156
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|14
|157
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|15
|180
|Seahawks DST SEA