The road to the Triple Crown continues on Saturday as nine horses look to follow the path of Secretariat when the starting gate opens in the 2026 Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, N.Y. Secretariat remains the only horse to ever have won the Gotham en route to winning the Triple Crown in 1973. Iron Honor is the latest to try to follow that path as he is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2026 Gotham Stakes odds. Iron Honor is trained by Chad Brown, a five-time trainer of the year, and will be ridden by jockey Manuel Franco.

Other Gotham Stakes 2026 contenders include Crown the Buckeye (4-1), Hammond (5-1), Balboa (6-1) and Right to Party (8-1). Saturday's post time for the Gotham Stakes is set for 5:18 p.m. ET. Before making any 2026 Gotham Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing guru Jeff Hochman.

Hochman delivered exceptional handicapping results during the summer 2025 racing season at two of the country's premier tracks, Saratoga and Del Mar. His combined 65.7% win rate across the two tracks represents elite-level performance that significantly exceeds industry benchmarks for professional handicappers. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Top 2026 Gotham Stakes predictions

One of Hochman's surprising 2026 Gotham Stakes picks: He doesn't have the favorite, Iron Honor (6-5), as his top horse. Despite winning his debut on Dec. 13, winning by 1.5 lengths in a final time of 1:11.23, a number of factors have given Hochman pause.

"The performance generated an astronomical 86 Equibase Speed Figure -- one of the fastest assigned to a 2-year-old colt in the nation. Still, there are red flags," Hochman said. "The colt needed blinkers in his debut due to inconsistent training, and the taxing nature of that fast effort left him sore. Trainer Chad Brown gave him 11 weeks to recover. Now, he faces a major test stretching out from a six-furlong sprint to a tough one-turn mile in graded stakes company against proven rivals. It's possible he's using this race as a prep, making a runner-up finish likely."

How to make 2026 Gotham Stakes picks, bets

He also is high on a double-digit longshot with an "adaptable running style."

