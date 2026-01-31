The 2026 Kentucky Derby qualifiers continue on Saturday with the 2026 Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. It's one of the winter's most important Derby prep races, with 20 points going to the winner. This Grade-3 race covers 1 1/16 miles and has a $275,000 purse. The Todd Pletcher-trained Nearly is the favorite on the morning line in the 2026 Holy Bull Stakes odds at 9-5.

Other Holy Bull Stakes 2026 contenders include Cannoneer at 2-1, Incredibolt at 3-1 and Global Aviator at 5-1. Post time is at 5:45 p.m. ET. Before making any 2026 Holy Bull Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Gene Menez.

Menez, who called Disco Time's win in the Lecombte Stakes last year, is one SportsLine's top horse racing expert and he has a lengthy history of calling winners. He's had several huge calls recently, including giving out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby in 2014. Menez excels on horse racing's biggest days. In 2024 he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 windfall.

Last year he nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby for a $529.60 score and the winner and trifecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for a $761.96 jackpot. He also hit the late Pick 4 on Kentucky Oaks day for $915.48. In the Kentucky Derby, he hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. And in November, Menez finished 115th out of 643 entries in the Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, the biggest live-money handicapping tournament in the country. Anyone following his horse racing betting advice could have been way up.

For the Holy Bull Stakes 2026, Menez has handicapped the field, made his picks and constructed his best bets.

Top 2026 Holy Bull Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising Holly Bull Stakes picks: He is not high on Nearly, the favorite who enters this race off back-to-back wins at Gulfpark. Nearly won a maiden special weight race in November, defeating Gus Swayze and Far Right. He followed that up with a win on Jan. 2 in an allowance race. He finished sixth, however, in his other professional race in October of 2025.

"I'm going to fade the favorite," Menez told SportsLine. "He stretches out to turn turns for the first time just four weeks removed from a huge effort. At 9-5, he can beat me without my money. But I acknowledge he could be a freak." See which horses to back here.

How to make 2026 Holy Bull Stakes bets, picks

Instead, Menez's top pick is a horse who "is bred to enjoy the distance." Menez also is high on a second horse who is a "talented runner."

Which horse wins the Holy Bull Stakes 2026, and how should you construct your wagers? Check out the latest 2026 Holy Bull Stakes odds below:

2026 Holy Bull Stakes horses, odds