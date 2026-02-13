The 2026 Kentucky Derby qualifiers ramp up on Saturday with the 2026 Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. It's among the winter's most important Derby prep race, with 50 points going to the winner. This Grade-2 race covers 1 1/8 miles and has a $500,000 purse. The Chad Brown-trained Paladin, who is also one of the early Kentucky Derby favorites, is the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the 2026 Risen Star Stakes.

Other Risen Star Stakes 2026 contenders include Golden Tempo (3-1), Chip Honcho (6-1), Courting (6-1), Universe (8-1) and Carson Street (8-1). Post time is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2026 Risen Star Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Gene Menez.

Menez, who called Disco Time's win in the Lecomte Stakes last year, is one SportsLine's top horse racing expert and he has a lengthy history of calling winners. He's had several huge calls recently, including giving out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby in 2014. Menez excels on horse racing's biggest days. In 2024 he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 windfall.

Last year he nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby for a $529.60 score and the winner and trifecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for a $761.96 jackpot. He also hit the late Pick 4 on Kentucky Oaks day for $915.48. In the Kentucky Derby, he hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. And in November, Menez finished 115th out of 643 entries in the Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, the biggest live-money handicapping tournament in the country. Anyone following his horse racing betting advice could have been way up.

For the Risen Star Stakes 2026, Menez has handicapped the field, made his picks and constructed his best bets.

Top 2026 Risen Star Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising Risen Star Stakes picks: He s high on Chip Honcho, even though he is tied for third in the odds at 6-1.

Chip Honcho saw his stock rise with two wins in the fall, including one at the Gun Runner Stakes. He stumbled a bit, however, last time out at the Lecomte, finishing fourth. Menez believes he'll get back on track this time around, and is featuring him on his betting card.

"I'm not a fan of the horses coming out of the local prep for the Risen Star Stakes, the Lecomte," Menez told SportsLine. "The winner of that race, Golden Tempo, didn't earn a fast figure in winning. If there's any horse from the Lecomte that I want in the Risen Star, it's Chip Honcho, who got away slowly and was wide on both turns. If he can get out of the gate on Saturday, he should be on the lead in a race without much pace."

How to make 2026 Risen Star Stakes bets, picks

Menez's top pick is a horse who "has the tactical speed to sit a perfect trip." Menez also is high on another darkhorse who "has trained very well" for Saturday.

2026 Risen Star Stakes horses, odds

2026 Risen Star Stakes horses, odds