2020 MLB win totals, odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks under 74.5 for Blue Jays

Despite almost always having a payroll at or near the bottom of the league, the Tampa Bay Rays manage to find a way to be competitive. The club enters the new MLB season off a surprising 96-win campaign in which it earned a wild-card spot and took the Houston Astros to five games in the American League Division Series. Should you target the Rays once again with your picks on 2020 MLB win totals?

Tampa Bay has made an art of using relievers to start games, a trend many other teams have adopted, but it still has the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner in Blake Snell, who hopes to bounce back from an injury-riddled season. The Rays added a power bat in Hunter Renfroe, but return the majority of their 2019 roster, prompting bookmakers to set the over-under on their regular-season wins at 90.5. Should the Rays be part of your 2020 MLB picks on season-long win totals? Before you make any MLB futures wagers or enter any 2020 MLB predictions, you need to see what the proven computer model at SportsLine just locked in.

The SportsLine Projection Model owned MLB win totals last year, going 14-5 on picks in which there was at least a three-win differential between the model's projection and the betting line. On its top five picks, the model went 4-1.

Take the 2019 Tigers. When Vegas books released Detroit's win total at 67, the SportsLine model said Vegas was way off, recommending the under. The result: Detroit finished 47-114, the second-worst season in franchise history, and anyone who followed the model's advice cashed with 20 games to spare.

Now, this model has simulated the entire 2020 season 10,000 times and found plenty of MLB teams whose Vegas win totals are way off so you can make the best MLB picks possible.

The model's top picks for 2020 MLB win totals

We can tell you the model says oddsmakers erred when releasing 74.5 wins for Toronto. The model strongly recommends going under since it has the Blue Jays winning 67.4 games.

Toronto's win total has declined each of the last four seasons, and last year's 67 victories, its lowest amount since 2004, can be attributed to poor hitting. In 2019, the Blue Jays were last in the AL with a .236 batting average, 14th in on-base percentage (.305) and 11th in OPS (.733) while earning a dubious fifth-place finish by striking out 1,514 times.

Growing pains will continue to plague Toronto, as the top four hitters in its lineup (Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.) all will be playing in their second or third season in the majors. Issuing walks also was a problem last year for the Blue Jays, who handed out the second-most free passes (604) in the AL. Adding two pitchers to the rotation that walked 50 or more batters in 2019 (Tanner Roark - 51, Chase Anderson - 50) doesn't figure to help the matter.

How to make MLB picks on 2020 win totals

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Astros. They finished with an MLB-high 107 wins last year before their sign-stealing operation came to light. Oddsmakers set the Astros' 2020 win total at 94.5, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the beleaguered franchise's fortunes.

So which teams sail past their projected 2020 baseball win totals? What is the model's stunning forecast for Houston? And how many wins will every single MLB team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the best season win total bets, plus see every team's projected record, all from an uncanny computer model that crushed its MLB win total picks last year.