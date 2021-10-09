The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to even their 2021 National League Division Series against the rival San Francisco Giants on Saturday night when the teams collide in Game 2 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. In Game 1 on Friday, the Dodgers managed just five hits and no runs in a 4-0 loss. It was just the sixth time they had been shut out this season and first time since Aug. 29. On Saturday Los Angeles will start Julio Urias, who led the majors in wins (20) this season. The Giants will counter with Kevin Gausman (14-6, 2.81 ERA).

First pitch in this 2021 MLB playoff matchup is set for 9:07 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the -121 favorite (risk $121 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while San Francisco is a +110 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is up to 7.5. Before making any Giants vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the 2021 MLB playoffs with a 206-173 record on top-rated MLB money-line picks, returning well over $800. It also had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. Anyone following it has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Giants and he just revealed his MLB playoff 2021 picks and analysis. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Now, here are several MLB playoffs odds and betting lines and trends for Giants vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Giants money line: Los Angeles -121, San Francisco +110

Dodgers vs. Giants run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+140)

Dodgers vs. Giants over-under: 7.5 runs

LA: Julio Urias led the majors in wins (20).

SF: Kevin Gausman ranked fourth in the NL in strikeouts (227).

Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles has arguably the best pitching staff in baseball. The Dodgers led the majors this season in ERA (3.01) and WHIP (1.10) and ranked second in quality starts (74) and strikeouts (1,599). Saturday's starter, Julio Urias, is 6-2 with a 2.79 ERA in the postseason and is allowing batters to hit just .175 in the playoffs.

In addition, Giants starter Kevin Gausman has struggled against Mookie Betts over their careers. The Dodgers star has faced the San Francisco righty 46 times, and only player (Luis Valbuena) has hit more runs off Gausman than Betts' three. Also only one player (David Ortiz) has more RBI off Gausman than Betts' seven. Betts is hitting .326 and slugging .543 with a .380 on-base percentage off Gausman.

Why you should back the Giants

San Francisco meets a Los Angeles team that's in a mini slump at the plate. Over the Dodgers' last two games, they have scored just three runs total on 12 hits. They are batting .190 with 18 strikeouts and just four walks.

In addition, the Giants can leave the yard at any time. During the regular season the team hit 241 home runs, which ranked second in the majors, behind only the Blue Jays. On Friday night Buster Posey, Kris Bryant and Brandon Crawford each went deep against the Dodgers.

How to make Giants vs. Dodgers picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting 8.3 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Giants? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed it MLB picks, and find out.