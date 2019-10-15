Astros vs. Yankees score: Live ALCS Game 3 updates, MLB playoffs highlights, full coverage

The American League Championship Series continues in earnest Tuesday with a rare afternoon affair involving the Yankees, who generally always find themselves as the primetime option when multiple playoff games are involved. The Astros took Game 2 on Sunday, knotting the series at one game apiece.

Gerrit Cole gets the ball for the Astros and if there truly is a such thing as momentum in baseball he's got it in spades. He hasn't taken a loss since May 22. In his last 22 regular-season starts, Cole went 16-0 with a 1.78 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 226 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings. In two playoff starts, he's allowed just one run in 15 2/3 innings (0.57 ERA) with 25 strikeouts against three walks.

The Yankees counter with Luis Severino, who has only worked 16 innings since returning from a near season-long injury. He's been effective in his limited action, though, and can likely give the Yankees five strong innings. We've seen what their bullpen can do, too.

Can the offenses get going after a lackluster Game 2? Sure, we have to credit the pitching, but these are two of the most high-powered offenses in recent memory and runs were way too hard to come by in Game 2, and the same goes for Game 1 for the Astros.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 15 | Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

TV: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: HOU -141 | O/U: 7.5

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Luis Severino

