Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes tied the major league record on Wednesday night with 10 consecutive strikeouts of his Cubs' opponents. He didn't strike anyone out in the first inning, but then struck out the side in the second, third and fourth innings before striking out Frank Schwindel in the fifth to tie the record. Then Matt Duffy followed with a line drive single to break it up.

The Brewers would go on to win in a laugher, 10-0.

Burnes ties Tom Seaver (April 22, 1970) and Aaron Nola (June 25), as the only pitchers to ever strike out 10 straight hitters in the same game.

Burnes was spotted a seven-run lead before he even took the mound, with the Brewers' offense jumping all over Cubs starter Jake Arrieta. Burnes took the run support and ran with it. He allowed a single to start the game, but got out of the inning after inducing a double play. As noted, the next 10 batters he faced all struck out. After Duffy's single, Burnes recorded his 11th strikeout.

Burnes would end up dominating in incredibly efficient fashion. He struck out 15, a career high, in his eight innings of work. He didn't walk anyone and only needed 99 pitches. He allowed just four hits in his eight scoreless innings. Of his 99 pitches, he got 30 swings and misses along with 20 called strikes.

The 15 strikeouts were the second-highest total in Brewers history behind Ben Sheets, who struck out 18 on May 16, 2004.

Burnes was heavily reliant on his stellar cutter, but also beautifully mixed in his curve and change to make the Cubs' hitters look silly. Here are the visuals of the streak:

This marks Burnes' sixth start with double digits in strikeouts this season and the 10th time in his career.

Behind three aces -- Burnes and fellow All-Stars Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff -- the Brewers entered Wednesday night with a seven-game lead in the NL Central.