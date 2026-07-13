Bryce Harper denies intentionally working with FanDuel for Cameo video sent to bettor with gambling addiction

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star first baseman Bryce Harper on Monday pushed back against allegations that he knowingly recorded a promotional video for the online sports-betting platform FanDuel.

On July 9, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Harper in November of 2024 recorded a personalized video through the platform Cameo for a problem gambler named Terry Thompson, who had gambled and lost millions of dollars through FanDuel. The video was sent to Thompson as a FanDuel reward.

"The Inquirer obtained a copy of the 21-second video. In it, Harper addresses Thompson by name and acknowledges Thompson's young son. Harper ends by thanking Thompson for his support. "Harper is not wearing any FanDuel merchandise, but the video is marked with the company's logo, and Harper mentions that he was reaching out at the request of Thompson's VIP manager, 'your host Bryttanni at FanDuel,' who wanted to ensure that Thompson had an 'extra special Thanksgiving.'"

The article goes on to note that, "There is no evidence that Harper has an official partnership with FanDuel, or was aware that Thompson had an addiction."

Then on Monday, Harper posted the following response to the Inquirer's story on his Instagram account.

Instagram

Instagram

Harper's statement reads:

"In response to a recent article in The Philadelphia Inquirer, I want to provide the following facts. "I joined Cameo to engage with fans through paid personalized videos. What happened here went beyond anything I knew about or approved. "In November 2024, someone identifying themselves only as 'Bryttanni' submitted an order through Cameo for a personal 'holiday video for Terry.' Cameo had a separate category for business video requests, and at the time I did not know this video would be used for commercial purposes. The request included a short script. I read it in good faith. FanDuel then put its own logo on the video and used it as a gambling promotion. I did not know FanDuel would do this, I did not consent to it, and FanDuel had no right to do it. "Had I known FanDuel's true intent, I would not have made the video. The same is true had I known anything about Terry or his situation, or about any alleged "partnership" between Cameo and FanDuel. "Contrary to the Inquirer's suggestion, I did not know the Cameo video would be used for a FanDuel VIP promotion, and I have no affiliation with FanDuel whatsoever. "Counsel has directed me not to comment any further at this time."

According to his page on Cameo, Harper joined the site in December 2021 and videos can be purchased starting at $899.

Per the current collective bargaining agreement, Major League Baseball players are permitted to endorse and otherwise partner with sports-betting concerns but are not allowed to directly promote gambling on baseball. MLB and other major domestic professional sports leagues have leaned hard into paid partnerships and advertising agreements with sportsbooks like FanDuel since sports betting was broadly legalized while at the same time attempting to maintain the long-standing firewall between gambling activity and players. There is at this time no indication that Harper has violated any MLB rules.

In the recent past, MLB has dealt with a gambling scandal surrounding Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter and another involving former Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and his former teammate, Luis L. Ortiz.