The Chicago Cubs are on a 12-3 run over the last two-plus weeks, and look to keep the good times rolling when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin a weekend series Friday. The Cubs (19-12) won the final two games of their three-game set in San Diego, while the D'backs (16-14) lost two of three in Milwaukee, allowing 13 runs in each defeat. The Cubs are 11-5 at Wrigley Field, the best home mark in the National League.

First pitch from historic Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.14 ERA) gets the ball for the Diamondbacks, while the Cubs counter with Colin Rea (3-1, 4.61). Chicago is at -140 on the money line in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Cubs odds (risk $140 to win $100), while the over/under for total runs is at 7 runs. Before making any Cubs vs. Diamondbacks picks, be sure to see the Diamondbacks vs. Cubs predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cubs vs. Diamondbacks and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs:

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs money line Cubs -140, Diamondbacks +117 Diamondbacks vs. Cubs over/under 7 runs Diamondbacks vs. Cubs run line Cubs -1.5 (+155) Diamondbacks vs. Cubs picks See Picks at SportsLine Diamondbacks vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Diamondbacks vs. Cubs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cubs vs. Diamondbacks, the model is going Over 7 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Over has hit in the last three Cubs games, and in three of the last four for the Diamondbacks. Chicago ranks No. 3 in MLB in scoring, averaging 5.5 runs per game. Only the Braves and Nationals score more. Arizona ranks a respectable 11th, and its bats have been hotter on the road.

Neither Gallen nor Rea lasted even 10 outs in their last start. SportsLine's model simulations averages Gallen at 5.8 innings, Rea at an even 5.0. Ketel Marte is due for a big afternoon for Arizona (1.96 total bases), as Alex Bregman for Chicago (1.82). The model projects 10.1 combined runs as the Over hits in a whopping 75% of simulations. Get the Diamo money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Cubs vs. Diamondbacks picks

After simulating every pitch of Diamondbacks vs. Cubs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cubs vs. Diamondbacks, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.