Dodgers vs. Reds odds: MLB picks, predictions for Clayton Kershaw's return from model on 38-24 run

Clayton Kershaw's 2019 debut after battling shoulder inflammation is the biggest storyline as Dodgers vs. Reds unfolds at 10:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium on Monday. The seven-time MLB All-Star and former NL MVP missed a handful of turns in the rotation, but is now set to take aim at 2019 after seeing a slight dip in his numbers last year. Los Angeles is going off as the -159 favorite (risk $159 to gain $100) on the Dodgers vs. Reds money line, with the over-under for total runs scored set at 7.5 in the battle of Kershaw vs. Luis Castillo. The Reds are just 5-9, while Los Angeles (9-8) has dropped six of its last seven. Both teams really need a win, so you'll want to see the MLB predictions from the model at SportsLine before locking in your Dodgers vs. Reds picks.

The model has taken into account that even though Kershaw's numbers went down in 2018, they were still extremely impressive. He was 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA and a WHIP of 1.04. Those were his worst numbers since 2010, but still top-of-the-rotation stats on most teams.

And while Los Angeles has dropped five of six overall, the Dodgers should be feeling confident after knocking off NL contender Milwaukee, 7-1 on Sunday. First baseman Cody Bellinger (.424, 9 HRs, 22 RBIs) continued his tear to open the season. He got on base four times against the Brewers and scored twice. If he continues to produce at that level, and Kershaw doesn't show any ill effects from his shoulder, the Dodgers have a strong chance to win at home on Monday.

But Kershaw's return doesn't guarantee that Los Angeles is the best value on the Dodgers vs. Reds money line.

That's because the Reds come into town winners of four of their last five and send a red-hot Luis Castillo to the mound. Castillo has given up just two earned runs in 19.2 innings pitched this season, good for a 0.92 ERA and a WHIP of 0.66, both of which rank second in the National League. He's also fifth in the league in strikeouts with 25.

He'll need Cincinnati's bats to help him out, however, since the Reds are hitting just .210 as a team. New additions Matt Kemp (.162) and Yasiel Puig (.163) have struggled at the plate, but this is a prime spot for them to get going as they take on the team that traded them away this offseason.

