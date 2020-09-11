Amid an unprecedented condensed season abundant in nonstop alterations, Major League Baseball has not fallen short of chaos -- controlled chaos, that is. With just over two weeks remaining in the regular season, none other than the Marlins, Tigers and Orioles, the three worst records in baseball last season, have found themselves in the thick of the postseason race. Not to mention the Padres, who finished in last place in the NL West a year ago, and the White Sox, who haven't made the playoffs since 2008, are both all of a sudden World Series contenders.

It's been a strange year, to say the least.

Most of us have spent our time discussing this year's MVP candidates, Cy Young contenders, and anything at all interesting regarding the faces of baseball. But what about the under-the-radar breakout players? Who is documenting their success? That's where we come in.

The oddity that is this 2020 season has given way to the unlikeliest of heroes among the unlikeliest of contending teams. With absolutely nothing to lose, some players have clung on to this 60-game sprint of hope and are putting together (what would have been) All Star campaigns. Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Mookie Betts: take a backseat here, because this piece is for the ones who don't get the recognition they deserve.

Here are five players you may not have known are having very productive 2020 seasons.



