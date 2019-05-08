'Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer 'absolutely' has a future in MLB, team execs say

James Holzhauer has used analytics and sports betting expertise to win 22 straight "Jeopardy!" games, rake in almost $1.7 million and make himself a viral celebrity, all while hoping to one day become a baseball executive.

And according to actual MLB executives, those front office dreams are far from crazy.

As The Washington Post reported Wednesday, current front office leaders are all about Holzhauer giving information to MLB teams rather than Alex Trebek. They seem to be in agreement, in fact, that the 34-year-old pro sports gambler "absolutely" has a future in the league.

Headlining the pack of big MLB names campaigning for Holzhauer is none other than Billy Beane, the analytics-driven minority owner of the Oakland Athletics who inspired not only "Moneyball" but also some of Holzhauer's own "Jeopardy!" tactics.

"My first thought when I saw him was: We have to get this guy in baseball," Beane told The Post.

Others, including Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy and Baltimore Orioles assistant GM Sig Mejdal, echoed Beane, saying Holzhauer "absolutely" has a chance of landing a job in MLB and that teams "put a huge premium on analytical abilities both on the baseball side and the business side."

"He's very intriguing," Mejdal said before joking about the phenom's "Jeopardy!" future. "It looks like his days are still pretty busy."

In reality, Holzhauer has admitted he may not have the interpersonal skills to make a successful GM, but he still holds dreams of working in baseball -- such as in a consulting role -- close to his heart. Fresh off his 22-game "Jeopardy!" winning streak (Jeopardy! has recently finished shooting for its 35th season, though not all of the episodes have aired), Holzhauer visited MLB Network this week to promote his fandom. He's set to return to TV when "Jeopardy!" resumes May 20 following the show's annual Teacher's Tournament.