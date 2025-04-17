The Seattle Mariners (9-9) and the Cincinnati Reds (9-9) are set to square off in an interleague contest on Thursday. This will be the third and last game of the series, after each team won a game. The Mariners defeated the Reds 5-3 in Wednesday's bout. Brady Singer (3-0, 3.18 ERA) is expected to get the start for the Reds, while Bryan Woo (2-0, 2.84 ERA) will take the hill for Seattle.

First pitch from the Great American Ball Park is set for 12:40 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a -130 favorite on the money line (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Reds odds from BetMGM, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Reds vs. Mariners picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2025 MLB season on a 34-19 roll on top-rated run-line MLB betting picks (+629).

Now, the model has set its sights on Mariners vs. Reds and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mariners vs. Reds:

Mariners vs. Reds money line: Seattle +110, Cincinnati -130 at BetMGM

Mariners vs. Reds over/under: 8.5 runs

Mariners vs. Reds run line: Cincinnati +1.5 (-220)

Why the Mariners can cover

Center fielder Julio Rodriguez has the skills to push the ball anywhere on the field with solid plate coverage skills. This season, he has three home runs, seven RBI, and two triples. Rodriguez has totaled two hits in two of his last four games. On April 13 against the Rangers, he went 2-of-4 with two base hits and one run driven in.

Catcher Cal Raleigh owns good power at the dish, making him a reliable run-producer. He leads the team in home runs (7) with 10 RBI. In addition, he has 15 hits and 11 runs scored. Raleigh has hit a home run in four of his five past games. In yesterday's win over the Reds, Raleigh went 2-of-5 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored.

Why the Reds can cover

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz is a smooth offensive weapon for the Reds. De La Cruz is tied for fourth in the MLB in RBI (18) with three home runs and 16 total hits. The Dominican Republic native went 1-of-4 with a grand slam in Cincinnati's April 12 contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Second baseman Gavin Lux gives this bunch another consistent hitter at the plate. Lux leads the team in batting average (.276) with seven RBI and 16 hits. In Tuesday's win over Seattle, Lux was 4-of-4 with two runs driven in and one run scored. This was his third game with multiple hits.

How to make Mariners vs. Reds picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.2 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value.

So who wins Mariners vs. Reds, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.