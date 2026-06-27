Mets manager candidates: Albert Pujols among six names to watch after Carlos Mendoza's firing

Day 1 of the post-Carlos Mendoza era went about as well as the rest of the season for the New York Mets. The Mets dropped their seventh straight game Friday (PHI 2, NYM 1) to fall to 34-48. They have the fifth-worst record in baseball and the fourth-worst run differential (minus-48). That record cost Mendoza his job and figures to lead the Mets to sell at the deadline.

Farm system head and former San Diego Padres manager Andy Green was installed as the interim manager to replace Mendoza. Green will hold the position through the end of the year, then return to his front-office role in the team's player development system, president of baseball operations David Stearns said Friday. The Mets will search for a permanent manager after the season.

Despite the team's payroll and many big-name players, it's unclear how attractive the Mets managerial job is because of some dysfunction in the clubhouse -- and because the job may not be that secure. The last Mets manager to last three full seasons was Terry Collins, who skippered the club from 2010-17. They've had six managers since, including Green.

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At least one all-time great player and big-name managerial candidate would like a chance at the job, though: Albert Pujols. Pujols, who interviewed for managerial jobs with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels this past offseason, confirmed Friday he would love an opportunity to interview with the Mets.

"I'd love to get the opportunity," Pujols said during an MLB Network appearance. "Who doesn't want to take that job, especially with the history in that town that that team has? You have an owner who wants to win, wants to spend. That's always huge. You have the talent on the field, although this year hasn't been great for them because of the injuries."

Pujols, 46, has never managed or coached in the big leagues, though he guided Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Winter League to a Caribbean Series championship in 2024. He also managed the Dominican Republic in this spring's World Baseball Classic. Pujols is scheduled to manage in winter ball again this coming offseason.

If nothing else, Pujols, fourth all-time with 703 career home runs, would command instant respect within the clubhouse as a Hall of Fame-caliber player. He is said to have a strong relationship with Juan Soto, New York's franchise player, plus there is little doubt he could handle the media scrutiny that comes with managing in a big market. I would expect Pujols to at least get consideration for the job in a few months.

Here are five other possible candidates for the Mets' managerial opening, listed alphabetically:

Carlos Beltrán

Beltrán is one of New York's six managers since Collins, though he never actually managed a game. He was hired on Nov. 1, 2019, then he stepped down on Jan. 16, 2020, after his role in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal came to light. Beltrán currently works in the Mets front office as a special assistant to Stearns and the team will retire his No. 15 in September. There are no hard feelings on either side. Beltrán has long been considered a manager-in-waiting.

Rocco Baldelli

Currently a special assistant with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Baldelli managed the Minnesota Twins from 2019-25. He won four AL Central titles and took the team to the postseason three times. Now 44, Baldelli would bring playing and managerial experience, plus he has been regarded as a very strong communicator inside the clubhouse. The Xs and Os on the field matter, of course, but modern managers are tasked with developing strong relationships with their players and keeping the clubhouse in order. It is most of the job these days, really.

Alex Cora

Cora figures to be one of the hottest free agents on the market this winter. He was fired by the Boston Red Sox in April and passed up the Philadelphia Phillies job a few days later. Cora's contract with the Red Sox runs through 2027, so there's certainly no urgency on his part to land a new job. He has paychecks coming for another season. That said, Cora wants to manage again, and he will be in a position to leverage the Mets and Phillies against each other after the season. Notably, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski hired Cora to manage the Red Sox back in 2017. That relationship could give the Phillies an edge if they elect not to promote interim manager Don Mattingly to the full-time role.

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Omar López

López, the bench coach for the Astros, became a household name when he guided Venezuela to the World Baseball Classic championship this spring. He's been with the Astros since 1999 and has held a variety of coaching and managerial roles throughout the organization. López has also managed in winter ball. Stearns was an assistant GM with the Astros from 2013-15. He overlapped with López those years and the two know each other well.

David Ross

Ross has reportedly been itching to get back into the dugout after getting let go by the Chicago Cubs three years ago so they could hire Craig Counsell. He managed Chicago from 2020-23 and took them to the postseason once. Ross checks the "former catcher" box that everyone seems to love when seeking a new manager, plus he has worked as a broadcaster, which can only help with the demanding day-to-day media responsibilities that come with a big market.